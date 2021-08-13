Former PUCO chairman’s assets seized as Ohio bribery investigation continues

“First Energy admitted to bribing Randazzo to the tune of $4.3 million to help construct House Bill 6, and he should be accountable for those actions,” Yost said. “Randazzo is making moves that will make it harder to hold him financially accountable for accepting bribes. As the federal investigation continues, we need to make sure that his assets are available for recovery when his time comes to pay.”

Since February, Randazzo sold four properties worth a total of $4.8 million and transferred a $500,000 Columbus home to his son, according to Yost.