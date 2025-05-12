Former area school administrator sentenced to 18 months in child sex abuse case

He also is required to register as a Tier I sex offender. Tier I offenders must register their address every year for 15 years.

Credit: Green County Jail Credit: Green County Jail

The defense asked the court to sentence Hill to community control sanctions.

“Mr. Hill understands that his conduct and behavior were extremely inappropriate and he is very remorseful for his actions,” read a sentencing memo. “He takes full responsibility for his actions and expresses remorse, guilt and shame for his actions.”

Eighteen months was the maximum sentence.

Hill pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition in February. One count of rape was dismissed.

In March 2023, Beavercreek police opened an investigation into a sex offense that reportedly happened Feb. 15, 2023.

“Hill was an employee of the Greene County (Educational Service Center) at the time the offense was reported,” Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar said previously. “The victim is not a student (at the ESC) but is a juvenile.”

Hill was the treasurer from August 2022 until he resigned on May 10, 2024, Erik Eppers, president of the Greene County ESC governing board said.

“We are not aware of any allegations or investigations related to his work with the ESC or any individuals he may have encountered while working for the ESC,” he said.

Hill worked in administrative roles in multiple school districts in the Miami Valley.

He was the treasurer for the Dayton Regional STEM School in Kettering and Madison Local Schools in Butler County, the assistant curriculum director for Huber Heights City Schools and high school principal for Vandalia-Butler City Schools and New Lebanon Local Schools.

He also taught math classes and coached boys junior varsity and varsity soccer at Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle, according to Hill’s LinkedIn profile.

Staff writers Jen Balduf and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.