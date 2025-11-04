Food assistance in Ohio slashed amid federal SNAP changes

ODJFS is working with its vendors to determine updated benefit amounts for current SNAP recipients and when benefits will be available, according to a press release from the state office.

Once that review is complete, the state jobs department will notify SNAP recipients regarding when they will receive their partial November benefits and the recalculated amount under the new federal guidance.

SNAP benefits were paused on Nov. 1. Before the federal shutdown, approximately 1.4 million Ohioans received about $264 million in food benefits from SNAP each month. The distribution of those benefits was staggered through the 20th of each month.

In Montgomery County, more than 83,000 residents rely on the SNAP to help feed their families. Neighboring Greene County has 14,822 residents enrolled. In Clark County, there are 23,661 residents on SNAP.

The Trump administration last week was ordered in federal court to use a contingency fund with about $5 billion in it for the program — action the administration previously said it would not take.

The federal government has said the emergency fund it will use has enough to cover about half the normal benefits.

Recipients receive benefits through the Ohio Direction, or EBT, card.

Ohio’s local and state governments have pivoted some funding in the wake of the delay to November SNAP disbursements.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order directing the state job and family services department to direct up to $25 million to food assistance efforts.

This includes $7 million to regional food banks using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds and another $18 million in emergency relief benefits to more than 63,000 Ohio Works First recipients.

The Montgomery County commission, too, awarded $500,000 to Foodbank Inc. in anticipation of the region’s foodbank seeing an uptick in demand. The commission earlier this year canceled an economic development program to pivot $1 million to Foodank Inc.