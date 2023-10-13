Flames in sky due to scheduled gas company burnoff in Warren County

Flames visible for miles around are part of regularly scheduled maintenance at a gas company in Clearcreek Township, Warren County dispatchers said.
The fire was visible jetting from the top of a tower Thursday evening near state Route 122 and Hart Road.
A number of onlookers were watching the flames, and heat could be felt from 100 yards away.
Dispatchers said that the burnoffs occur every few months.
