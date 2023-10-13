Flames in sky due to scheduled gas company burnoff in Warren County

Flames visible for miles around are part of regularly scheduled maintenance at a gas company in Clearcreek Township, Warren County dispatchers said.

The fire was visible jetting from the top of a tower Thursday evening near state Route 122 and Hart Road.

A number of onlookers were watching the flames, and heat could be felt from 100 yards away.

Dispatchers said that the burnoffs occur every few months.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

