First Vax-2-School drawing today; winners to be announced next week

The state is awarding 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 scholarships as part of Vax-2-School. Anyone ages 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register. The scholarships can be used at any Ohio college, university, trade school or career program.

To register, Ohioans or their guardians can visit https://ohiovax2school.com/ or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). People should wait until they have received at least one dose of the vaccine before registering. To find a vaccine provider, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Those who were previously vaccinated are also eligible to enter.