First lady Melania Trump speaks out about COVID-19 experience

First lady Melania Trump on Wednesday broke her silence after contracting the coronavirus.
“I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can. Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did,” she wrote in a letter titled “My personal experience with COVID-19” posted on social media.
To all who have reached out - thank you. Here is my personal experience with COVID-19 :https://t.co/XUysq0KVaY— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 14, 2020
Trump and her husband, President Donald Trump both tested positive for the virus along with a slew of others at the White House and who had been in close contact.
The White House described the first lady’s symptoms as mild, but in Melania Trump’s letter she wrote she experienced a “roller coaster of symptoms” during her illness.
“I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time,” she wrote.
She ended her letter with a thank you.
“Thank you to everyone who reached out and offered well wishes and prayers for our family. You remain in ours as well," she said.