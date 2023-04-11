Federal law would set nurse-to-patient staffing levels

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, will be in Dayton today endorsing legislation on minimum nurse-to-patient staffing standards.
The Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety and Quality Care Act (H.R.2530) introduced by Brown would amend the Public Health Service Act to establish nurse-to-patient staffing ratio requirements in hospitals and for other purposes.
“Workers are the first line of defense keeping Ohioans safe, including in our hospitals,” said Brown. “Nurses work long hours doing vital work in our health care system, but too often they’re stretched too thin, caring for too many patients with too little support. We can empower nurses to protect Ohio patients by ensuring nurses are adequately staffed and can advocate for their patients without fearing potential retaliation.”
The legislation calls for a direct care registered nurse to have no more than the following number of patients in the following units:
- One patient in a trauma emergency unit.
- One patient in operating room units, provided that a minimum of one additional person serves as a scrub assistant in such unit.
- Two patients in critical care units, including neonatal intensive care units, emergency critical care and intensive care units, labor and delivery units, coronary care units, acute respiratory care units, post-anesthesia units, and burn units.
- Three patients in emergency room units, pediatrics units, stepdown unites, telemetry units, antepartum units, and combined labor, delivery, and postpartum units.
- Four patients in medical-surgical units, intermediate care nursery units, acute care psychiatric units, and other specialty care units.
- Five patients in rehabilitation units and skill nursing units.
- Six patients in postpartum (three couplets) units and well-baby nursery units.
National Nurses United, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), AFSCME, SEIU, Alliance for Retired Americans, and AFL-CIO have all endorsed the legislation.
These nurse-to-patient ratios are coming at time hospitals across the U.S. are facing a staffing shortage, which nursing advocates say was brought about by the hospitals.
“This staffing crisis was manufactured by the hospital industry,” said Deborah Burger, National Nurses United president. Nurses left patients’ bedsides because they were “unwilling to risk their patients’ lives by being forced to care for them in an unsafe manner,” she said.
The bill is a response to the national staffing crisis across hospitals in the U.S., Burger said.
“The past year pushed our healthcare system, nurses and healthcare professionals to the breaking point,” said said Randi Weingarten, AFT president. “Nurses were overwhelmed by their patient load, in the midst of surge after surge of the pandemic, balancing care, paperwork and helping patients retain dignity, with far too little support and protections from the hospitals where they work.”
There is a “greater fear” for nurses of speaking up against these challenges and being overwhelmed by patient loads, Weingarten said.
“When they do advocate for safer nurse-to-patient ratios, they are retaliated against, targeted, and are the subject of discipline from their bosses,” Weingarten said.
About the Author