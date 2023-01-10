Federal government to end SNAP emergency allotments after February

February will be the last month of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allotments created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Recently passed federal legislation is bringing the temporary SNAP allotment to an end after February,” Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder announced Tuesday. “We will be communicating to recipients, county agencies and our partners such as foodbanks that normal SNAP payments will resume in March.”
This means that participants will receive only one, normal monthly payment, typically loaded onto an electronic benefits card.
SNAP is a federally funded program meant to supplement the food budget of families in need so they can purchase healthy food and move toward self-sufficiency. Eligibility, as well as the normal monthly allotments, vary based on factors such as income and household size, according to the ODJFS.
