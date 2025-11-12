Federal budget bill’s intoxicating hemp ban could ‘significantly’ impact Ohio’s plan, GOP leader says

The federal provision would change the federal definition of legal hemp, excluding all hemp-derived products that contain artificial or synthesized cannabinoids and all naturally derived hemp products that contain more than 0.3% of intoxicating cannabinoids like delta-8 THC, THCA, and “any other cannabinoids that have similar effects.”

Such a restriction has been characterized as an outright ban by industry advocates. Ohio Healthy Alternatives, an organization against government overreach in the hemp space, is urging individuals to send state and federal lawmakers a pre-written message: “Language that would eliminate most of the legal hemp market cannot be allowed to move forward.”

The federal measure was folded into legislation that — if passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives today — will end the longest federal government shutdown in American history. The U.S. Senate passed the legislation by a vote of 60-to-40 on Monday, with eight senators breaking ranks from the Democratic caucus to agree to open the government.

The federal intoxicating hemp ban would go into effect one year after the bill is signed by President Donald Trump.

Ohio would have the option, theoretically, to ignore the federal government’s hemp restriction, should it pass. The state already allows a recreational marijuana market that is technically illegal under federal law. Huffman, however, said he’s not inclined to go against Congress’s action.

Negotiations between the Ohio House and Senate have been underway for weeks after the chambers passed different blueprints on how to regulate intoxicating hemp sales in Ohio, with the Senate opting to confine sales to recreational cannabis dispensaries and the House opting to create a state-issued license for intoxicating hemp retailers. Both plans, Huffman said, would be impacted by the federal law.

“We’re not going to set up a whole regulatory system for something we’re not going to be allowed to do under federal law,” the Republican speaker said.

Ohio’s legal landscape on intoxicating hemp is muddled. State law reflects federal law, which legalized hemp-derived products in 2018, and neither statute has been updated to reflect developments in the industry that have made way for increasingly intoxicating hemp-derived products.

This has led to what is essentially an unregulated — or at best a self-regulated — intoxicating hemp market where retailers can sell intoxicating products to any Ohioan at their own discretion, and the products are not subject to state or federal testing.

“I think this changes the discussion that we’re having now,” Huffman said. “Because, with the federal action, there’s no legal way that these folks can operate where they are right now. Now, are we going to go around and start cuffing 17-year-old clerks at gas stations? No, but we’ve got to get this thing in shape.”

It’s been Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s position that federal and state laws never intended to create an unregulated market. After urging the legislature to take action, the Republican governor issued executive orders in October to fully ban intoxicating hemp sales in the state. A county court temporarily paused those orders through at least early December following an industry lawsuit that asserts DeWine overstepped his authority.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.