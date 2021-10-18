Family: Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications

WASHINGTON (AP) — Family members said Monday Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.
”We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.
Powell, a Vietnam War veteran, served as secretary of state from 2001 to 2005 and was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993.
Powell was a retired four-star general who served under presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
This is a developing story and will be updated.