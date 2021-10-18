journal-news logo
X

Family: Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week's terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week's terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)

Credit: Hillery Smith Garrison

Credit: Hillery Smith Garrison

Local News
Updated 11 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Family members said Monday Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.

”We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Powell, a Vietnam War veteran, served as secretary of state from 2001 to 2005 and was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993.

Powell was a retired four-star general who served under presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In Other News
1
4 gun bills get debate in Ohio House: What they would do
2
Dayton doctors answer readers’ questions: COVID vaccine safe for...
3
Ohio reports about 2,500 new COVID cases Sunday
4
More Ohioans than ever are dying from COVID-19 under 50
5
Ohio reports 3,709 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top