Explore the data: See how Ohio House, Senate budget proposals would impact your local school district

Hundreds of millions of dollars for local schools are in the balance as the Ohio House and Senate hammer out differences in their proposed state budgets in conference committee.

Go here for a story explaining the differences in the budget and insight from education funding experts, state lawmakers and local school districts.

What does your local school district stand to gain or lose from the proposals? How does that compare to current funding? Search the data below.

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

