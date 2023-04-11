X

Evacuation order issued in Indiana for industrial fire; Smoke visible for miles

Credit: Lauren Pack

22 minutes ago

An evacuation/shelter in place order has been issued for a large section of Richmond, Indiana, after a large fire at an industrial site.

According to the order from the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, anyone within half a mile of the fire at 358 NW F St. has been ordered to evacuate.

Photos from Eaton show black smoke spreading across the sky from the industrial fire about 15 miles away.

Those outside the half-mile and east/northeast, which is downwind of the fire, are encouraged to shelter in place by closing doors and windows, bringing pets inside and turning off HVAC units until the order ends.

The danger is rated as “extreme,” meaning it could cause an extraordinary threat to life or property, according to an alert.

