Espresso martini flights at Mr. Boro’s Tavern meet demand for trendy drink

“We love to go have espresso martinis and we love to go all over and try different espresso martinis. We have so much fun doing it,” Johannes said. “There’s been a rising trend, I’d say, in the last two years.”

Brashears originally approached Johannes with the idea because most restaurants do not offer flavored espresso martinis. She thought it would be something fun to offer this summer.

Mr. Boro’s espresso martini flights feature four, full-size martinis with 3.5 oz. of pure alcohol in each one. Cost is $30. An individual martini is $10.

Flavors include:

Dark Espresso (a traditional espresso martini topped with espresso beans)

Buckeye (a peanut butter chocolate espresso martini made with peanut butter whiskey and topped with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup shavings)

White Chocolate (a creamy espresso martini topped with white chocolate shavings)

Creme de la Creme (a creamy espresso martini made with Baileys Irish Cream and topped with cocoa)

Their favorite is the Buckeye.

Johannes said it took them about two to three weeks to perfect the flights before launching them on May 27.

Since then, they’ve been widely popular thanks to cross-promotion on multiple Dayton social media pages.

In just four days, they served around 400 martinis and went through approximately 70 bottles of various liquors. Each flight consists of eight different liqueurs.

“Please make sure you know that these are full-size martinis,” Johannes said. “Share them. It’s not recommended that you drink them alone. If you do, you need someone to drive you.”

For those that don’t prefer espresso martinis, Mr. Boro’s offers craft beer flights featuring four, 7 oz. pours for $8.

The tavern also has a long list of craft cocktails with favorites such as the Tropical Rum Punch, Strawberry Basil Gin and Berry Mule.

Mr. Boro’s also offers food. Customer favorites include the smoked wings, grilled cheeses and avocado goat cheese spread.

“I will say kudos to our staff because it has been a madhouse and they have kept up, and customers have been awesome. They’ve been patient,” Johannes said.

She wants to remind customers that it takes at least 10 minutes to prepare an espresso martini flight.

“It’s on our menu permanently now,” Johannes said. “We’ve got some other fun things coming up. We are working on a cocktail on tap right now, which is fun.”

Johannes’ favorite part of launching the espresso martini flights has been the fact that they’ve brought so many new people into the tavern.

“We have our loyal following, which is always amazing, but it’s been really cool to see where people are coming from because they’re coming from all over,” Johannes said.

MORE DETAILS

Mr Boro’s Tavern, located at 495 N. Main St. in Springboro, is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, visit the tavern’s Facebook page.