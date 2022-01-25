Error results in incomplete daily COVID cases in Ohio; regional hospitalizations remain high

While most of the state is seeing a decrease in COVID hospitalizations, the Dayton area reported set a record Monday with 652 COVID patients hospitalized in the region. On Tuesday that number decreased to 620 coronavirus inpatients, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The region had 100 COVID-19 patients in its ICUs as of Tuesday.

One in four hospital patients and one in four ICU patients in West Central Ohio — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — tested positive for the virus. In the last week COVID inpatients are up 4% in the region’s hospitals, but have decreased by 7% in ICUs, according to OHA. Compared to 60 days ago hospitals have seen a 145% increase in COVID patients and ICUs reported a 75% increase.

Southwest Ohio — which includes Butler, Warren, Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Highland counties — is starting to show signs of a downward trend in COVID inpatients. The 995 COVID patients hospitalized in the region was a 4% decrease compared to last week. There were 186 COVID patients in the ICUs as of Tuesday, which was down 5% from a week ago.

However, hospitals in Southwest Ohio are still seeing more patients with the virus compared to the end of November. In the past 60 days, coronavirus hospitalizations have increased 143% and ICU admissions are up 39% in the region.

Tuesday Ohio added 565 daily hospitalizations and 45 daily ICU admissions, according to ODH. In the last three weeks, the state is averaging 378 hospitalizations a day and 33 ICU admissions a day.

More than 61% of Ohioans have started the vaccine, including 71.19% of adults and 64.97% of those 5 and older. About 56% of the state’s population has finished the vaccine, including 65.8% of adults and 59.62% of people 5 and older.

Nearly 7.15 million residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.55 million have completed it, according to ODH. More than 3.12 million Ohioans have received an additional vaccine dose.