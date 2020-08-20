‘Enough is enough’: DeWine renews call to address gun violence

Gov. Mike DeWine repeated calls to Ohio’s General Assembly to review gun reform legislation after dozens of people were shot across the state in less than a week.
“Murders overall are up in Ohio,” he said. “The majority of victims are African American. We know from law enforcement that many of Ohio’s shootings are committed with handguns that are stolen or illegally obtained and used by convicted criminals who have no legal right to have them.”
“By our unofficial tally, we counted a total of 56 people shot across Ohio – 17 of them killed – from Friday, Aug. 14 through today,” DeWine said.
The governor has called on the state’s lawmakers multiple times to review the Strong Ohio bill, which calls for stricter penalties for convicted felons who violate gun laws and would create a state-run voluntary background check system for private gun sales.
Days after the Oregon District shooting, DeWine promised to tackled the issue, but the bill has fail to make progress in the General Assembly.
On the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting, he called on lawmakers once again to take a look at the legislation.
“Enough is enough,” he said.