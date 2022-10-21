journal-news logo
X

Missing Xenia man confirmed safe

Local News
By
Updated 48 minutes ago

A man who was the subject of an Endangered Missing Adult Alert has returned home and confirmed he was safe.

The alert was issued after 93-year-old Delmer Hill after he drove away from his Beatty Drive home around 9 a.m. Friday and didn’t return.

Hill has dementia and law enforcement officers were concerned for his safety, according to the alert.

The alert was canceled shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

In Other News
1
Some workers may be eligible for even more student loan forgiveness...
2
Search resumes for glider reported to have crashed in Carlisle pond
3
Military to allow leave and travel allowance when members seek...
4
Search for possible glider in Carlisle pond finds nothing
5
Wetter-than-normal winter predicted for region

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top