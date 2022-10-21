Missing Xenia man confirmed safe

A man who was the subject of an Endangered Missing Adult Alert has returned home and confirmed he was safe.
The alert was issued after 93-year-old Delmer Hill after he drove away from his Beatty Drive home around 9 a.m. Friday and didn’t return.
Hill has dementia and law enforcement officers were concerned for his safety, according to the alert.
The alert was canceled shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.
