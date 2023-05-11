End of COVID health emergency: How does that impact testing, treatments in Ohio?

However, Ohio has a supply of coronavirus tests that it will continue to provide to community partners for free. People on Medicaid will continue to be able to get tests and COVID therapeutics for free through September 2024, he added.

Some people could also see out of pocket charges for COVID treatments, depending on their provider and insurance.

Vanderhoff noted the state has a supply of COVID vaccines and treatments that it will continue to provide to health partners as needed.

The end of health emergency will also change how the virus is reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer compile its community transmission models, which will result in Ohio consolidating some of its COVID dashboards.

The state will still continue to track coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Vanderhoff said.

COVID remains a reportable disease, but the 24-hour reporting time period has been extended, he added.

Vanderhoff stressed the end of the public health emergency does not mean it’s the end of coronavirus as a threat. People should continue to stay up to date on COVID vaccines and stay home if they feel sick.

“This does not mean COVID-19 is over and no longer a concern,” he said.

Dr. David Margolius, director of the Cleveland Department of Public Health, noted wastewater surveillance will continue, which will help alert health officials of any potential future COVID surges.

Vanderhoff added some of the lessons and practices created during the pandemic will stay in place.

He cited being able to gather and post data in an accessible way as allowing the state to keep Ohioans informed while stay transparent. The state and local health care providers are also able to coordinate in a more efficient manner.

The hospital zone system kept the state organized and work with health partners to address issues rapidly.

“We are not dismantling our public health response capabilities or resources,” Vandderhoff said. “We’re simply evolving them as the nature of this pandemic itself is evolving.”