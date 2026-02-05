Election 2026: Here’s who filed to run in May primary to represent you in Congress

Below are candidates who filed to run for Congress by the Wednesday deadline with local boards of elections for the May 5 primary to represent parts of Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clark, Miami, Preble and Darke counties.
Ohio 1st Congressional District
Democrats
Greg Landsman, Cincinnati - Incumbent
Damon Lynch, Cincinnati
Libertarian
John Hancock, Cincinnati
Republicans
Holly Adams, Powell
Eric Conroy, Cincinnati
Steven Erbeck, Cincinnati
Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, Cincinnati
Ohio 4th Congressional District
Democrat
Joshua Kolasinksi
Republican
Jim Jordan - Incumbent
Ohio 8th Congressional District
Democrats
Vanessa Enoch, West Chester
Madaris Grant, Cincinnati
Republican
Warren Davidson, Troy - Incumbent
Ohio 10th Congressional District
Democrats
Janice C. Beckett, Centerville
David Esrati, Dayton
Manuel Foggie, Cincinnati
Jan Kinner, Kettering
Kristina Knickerbocker, Yellow Springs
Tony Pombo, Beavercreek
Libertarians
Thomas F. McMasters, Huber Heights
Republicans
Mike Turner, Dayton - Incumbent
Ohio 15th Congressional District
Democrats
Don Leonard
Adam C. Miller
Libertarian
Brennan Jacob Barrington
Republican
Mike Carey - Incumbent
Samuel Ronan
