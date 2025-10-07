Election 2025: Here are the 6 biggest non-school tax increases on local ballots

First, some context: Reporters London Bishop and Jessica Orozco talked to voters about how concerns about property taxes and inflation may impact how they vote on tax increases. Go here for that story.

1. Largest tax hike: The largest local tax ask on the November ballot is a 5-year, 6-mill levy for streets, roads and bridges in Jefferson Twp. It would cost $210 for every $100,000 of property value and generate $661,534.

2. Runner up: Franklin, in Warren County, is asking for an additional 4.9-mill continuing operating levy to fund fire and EMS operations, which would cost $172 for each $100,000 of appraised home value and is estimated to collect $1.8 million a year.

3. Butler County: The largest levy in Butler County is a continuing 6.5-mill levy for fire and EMS service in Ross Twp. It would cost $228 for every $100,000 of property value. Officials have said they intend to discontinue two current levies, so the net effect will be $125 per $100,000 in value.

4. Miami County: In Pleasant Hill/Newton Twp. voters will be asked to greenlight an additional tax of 5.73 mills for five years for fire, ambulance and EMS would generate $649,753 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $201.

5. Sales tax: Clark County has the only sales tax on the ballot, a 20-year, 0.5% sales and use tax to build a new county jail and public safety building.

6. Income tax: The city of Xenia is asking voters to approve a 5-year, 0.24% increase in income tax for streets and public ways. The village of Verona also has a 1% income tax on the ballot.

Dayton hospital levy: A proposed 1-mill levy to fund a new hospital in West Dayton isn’t one of the largest on local ballots, but it’s one of the more controversial. If passed, it is projected to raise about $2 million annually for 10 years, costing the owner of $100,000 home about $35 per year. Go here for an analysis of the measure, including perspective from supporters and opponents.

Full list: Go here for a full list of new taxes and renewal levies on the November ballot in Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties.

More to come: Next week, I’ll compile a roundup of school tax issues on the November ballot. Go to our Election 2025 page for all of our reporting on races and issues in the November election.