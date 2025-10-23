Election 2025: 2 incumbents, 1 challenger in Clearcreek Twp. trustees race

Two of the three candidates recently responded to a Dayton Daily News questionnaire about their reasons for running and plans for office, if elected. Wade, who has filled his seat since 1977, did not respond to candidate questions.

Troy Holtrey

Holtrey is in his 35th year of teaching at Springboro High School, where he serves as the department chair of the unified arts and site manager for all home football and volleyball matches.

He is the head boys tennis coach and previously served as the athletic director and head boys basketball coach.

He also co-owns Holtrey’s Pool Painting and is a member of the Springboro Chamber of Commerce and co-founded Boro Young Professionals.

He has been active in his church for more than 30 years and served on the boards for the Coffman YMCA, Springboro Youth Basketball and was president and treasurer of the Southwest Ohio Basketball Coaches Association.

“Clearcreek Township is at a key point where today’s decisions will shape our future. I bring a unique advantage with deep ties to Springboro Schools, the city of Springboro and the township. For more than three decades, I’ve connected families, schools and community leaders as a teacher, coach and business owner. My goal is to ensure growth is balanced, tax dollars are used wisely and communication is open and straightforward. This isn’t politics — it’s service to my community and neighbors," Holtrey said.

Clearcreek Twp. is facing rapid changes, and trustees who can think ahead while protecting community values are needed, he said.

“I bring decades of leadership in education, athletics and business, with proven results — from leading classrooms and managing multimillion-dollar school athletic programs to running Ohio’s largest pool painting company. … My ability to listen, plan and connect people across schools, the city and the township makes me uniquely qualified to lead with accountability and vision,” he said. Holtrey said his top priorities include:

Safe neighborhoods by supporting law enforcement and first responders.

Fiscal responsibility through protecting tax dollars.

Strong infrastructure by maintaining safe roads, parks and public spaces.

Community-first leadership, including listening to residents and putting families first.

Steve Muterspaw

Muterspaw has served as a trustee for a dozen years and has lived on his family farm since 1992.

He was a high school teacher and wrestling coach for several years after college before beginning a sales career that led him to start an office equipment business, which he sold and retired from business in 1994.

He renewed his teaching credentials in 1995 and taught science classes at Ridgeville Christian High School. He also previously served as an outreach director for Trinity Debt Management, a nonprofit providing financial counsel.

He also has served on the Warren County Republican Party Central Committee, Warren County Regional Planning Commission and the boards of Ridgeville Christian and Lebanon Christian schools.

“The growth and continued expansion we have witnessed in the past several years will only be increasing. It is critical that leadership has a grasp of where we have been, to best guide the township as we continue to face these challenging times ahead,” Muterspaw said. “What I have done in the past is a perfect example of what you can expect in the future. When I first came into office, the township was at the very top in the entire state of what we were spending in several areas.”

Muterspaw said he spearheaded efforts in his first term that led the township to save more than $1.5 million in unnecessary spending, including more than $200,000 in annual insurance premiums.

“In addition, we began video recording all meetings available to increase transparency. We have updated our website, strengthened social media presence with our police and fire departments for even greater transparency and accessibility,” Muterspaw said.

Muterpsaw’s top priority is helping families succeed by providing a safe community while being fiscally responsible, managing the growth of housing and resulting traffic and infrastructure concerns and listening to residents and responding to problems and concerns.