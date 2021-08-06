Election 2021: What tax issues will be on Warren County ballots in November?

Warren County voters who go to the polls Nov. 2 will determine whether mental health and senior services continue to be funded while those in three local jurisdictions will decide measures on parks, police and operating expenses.
If renewed, the Warren County Elderly Services Program levy would continue generating more than $8 million annually to provide services to 2,466 clients, according to officials.
Among the services available through the Elderly Services Program include: Adult day services; Care management; Consumer-directed care; Electronic monitoring systems - Lifeline and medication dispensers/alerts; Environmental Services - pest control and major waste removal; Home-delivered meals; Medical equipment; Transportation; Home Care Assistance: housekeeping; personal care; errands; caregiver respite; Minor home safety modifications and repairs; and Transitional Care when leaving a hospital or nursing facility (FastTrack Home).
A renewal of the Mental Health and Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties levy, if passed, will generate a little more than $6 million, according to the Warren County Auditor’s Office.
There are no school issues on the November ballot for Warren County districts.
Voters in Harveysburg will see two other levy issues on the ballot — one for police and another for current expenses — that would increase taxes. If both pass, taxes on a $100,000 home would rise about $35.
What Warren County voters will see on November ballots
|Jurisdiction
|Purpose
|Type
|Millage
|Length
|Cost/$100k home
|Increase
|Revenue
|Blanchester
|Parks and recreation levy
|Renewal
|3.0 mills
|Continuing
|$70.99
|No
|**
|Countywide
|Warren Clinton Mental Health Recovery Board levy
|Renewal
|1.0 mills
|5 years
|$21.87
|No
|$6,065,160
|Countywide
|Warren County Senior Services
|Renewal
|1.21 mills
|5 years
|$29.93
|No
|$8,122,242
|Deerfield Twp.
|Parks and recreation levy
|Additional
|1.5 mills
|Continuing
|$52.50
|No
|$2,437,410
|Franklin Twp.
|Senior citizens levy
|Renewal
|0.25 mills
|5 years
|$6.51
|No
|$131,458
|Harveysburg
|Police levy
|Renewal and increase
|2.5 mills
|5 years
|$66.19
|$17.41
|$26,153
|Harveysburg
|Current expenses levy
|Renewal and increase
|3.0 mills
|5 years
|$73.85
|$17.56
|$29,136