Election 2021: What tax issues will be on Warren County ballots in November?

If renewed, the Warren County Elderly Services Program levy would continue generating more than $8 million annually to provide services to 2,466 clients, according to officials.

Among the services available through the Elderly Services Program include: Adult day services; Care management; Consumer-directed care; Electronic monitoring systems - Lifeline and medication dispensers/alerts; Environmental Services - pest control and major waste removal; Home-delivered meals; Medical equipment; Transportation; Home Care Assistance: housekeeping; personal care; errands; caregiver respite; Minor home safety modifications and repairs; and Transitional Care when leaving a hospital or nursing facility (FastTrack Home).