Eaton man, 20, killed in motorcycle crash

A 20-year-old man was killed in Monroe Twp. in Preble County in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on reports of a crash around 11:23 p.m. at Eldorado-Whitewater Road, west of Township Line Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man, Peyton L. Shillingburg of Eaton, involved traveled west on Eldorado-Whitewater Road while on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve., went off the left side of the roadway and hit a utility pole, the sheriff’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shillingburg was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed today.

Explore Health department not monitoring local impacts of PFAS

Preble County Sheriff’s Office said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is likely a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office reported.

Northwest Fire and EMS responded to the scene as well.

The crash is under investigation.