Eaton band director accused of having inappropriate relationship with students sentenced

• Judge Martin P. Votel sentenced Paul Bingle, 49, to 13 to 17 years in prison, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records. • Bingle also will be on probation for five years after he is released from prison. • He was classified as a Tier III sex offender, which means he must register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

What was he convicted of?

• Bingle pleaded guilty to one count each of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Oct. 1, according to court documents.

• One count each of sexual battery and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and four counts of grooming were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Bingle allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with at least two students.

• Eaton Community Schools Superintendent Scott Couch contacted Eaton police on July 17 after a student reported Bingle behaved inappropriately with some of the female students, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

• Investigators received messages Bingle sent a student on a social media app, Discord, that were “of a sexual nature and highly inappropriate,” according to an affidavit.

• Bingle reportedly would pick another student up from her home and take her to sporting events and buy her expensive things.

• During a band trip to Kings Island he was seen playing with the student’s hair, according to court records. He also bought her food and other items.

• A student reported Bingle watched and listened to things the students liked to stay connected to them, according to court records. Bingle allegedly watched an adult-oriented YouTube show and started making jokes to students about a sex act referenced on the show.

• In one incident Bingle reportedly overheard students talking about sex and interrupted to talk about his first sexual experience. The interaction made the girls “very uncomfortable,” according to court documents.

• A detective went to the school on July 17 shortly before band camp was scheduled to start.

• Couch found Bingle in the band room with a student with the door locked and the lights off, according to the affidavit.

• Bingle reportedly said he was helping the student but later admitted to being in an emotional relationship with her.

• The detective took Bingle’s Apple watch and phone. When asked if there was anything inappropriate on the devices Bingle said there were some “clothed, but inappropriate photos,” according to court records.

• The student found with Bingle said he started messaging her several months ago and the relationship turned physical about a month prior, according to the affidavit.

• Bingle was placed on administrative leave and sent home from school. We have reached out to Eaton Community Schools for an update on his status.