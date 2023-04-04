Distracted driving law in effect today: Here’s how to not get pulled over

- Drivers are allowed “one (finger) swipe” on a screen, such as answering a call. You can’t enter letters or numbers, such as to dial or look up a phone number.

- Using an online map or navigation device is fine so long as it’s mounted on the dash or on the console — not held in the hand — and you don’t manually interact with it while driving.

- You can pull over out of the traffic and use your phone. And you can use it at red stop light, but not at a stop sign.

- There are exceptions such as using a phone in an emergency situation to call emergency responders.

- Police, other first responders and utility workers are exempt.

- So are two-way radios used by the Amateur Radio Service, AKA “ham radio.”

What can and can’t police do?

- Police can stop drivers just for using a handheld electronic device.

- But they have to actually see the driver using it.

- Officers can’t search an electronic device for evidence of recent use unless they have a warrant, or the driver allows them to do so.

- Police agencies will have to track and report racial data on everyone they stop for a distracted-driving violation.

How will people know?

- Drivers will have to sign a statement on the new law when they get or renew their licenses.

- Driver education classes and questions on license exams will cover the standards.

- Signs on some highways and at the state line will warn drivers of the new law.

- The state plans to conduct a public information campaign before the law goes into full force.

- For the law’s first six months in effect, police can only give written warnings to violators, allowing time for people to learn and adjust to the new rules.