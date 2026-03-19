Dillard’s opens for business at Beavercreek’s Mall at Fairfield Commons

In the past 10 years, stores like Elder-Beerman, Macy’s and JC Penney have vacated area malls due to slow sales and steep online competition like Amazon.

The 160,000-square-foot Dillard’s store at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., offers an assortment of national brands, including apparel for women, men and children, as well as beauty products, accessories, home goods and more. Dillard’s occupies the former Macy’s location at the mall.

“Dillard’s is an incredible operator,” said Carmen Spinoso, CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group, the owner of the Beavercreek mall. “They’re a really skilled and very popular department store. They tailor their merchandise mix to every market individually. The people in the Dayton community are absolutely going to love this store.”

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Spinoso said he was surprised at the sheer volume of people who attended the anchor department store’s opening day. Spinoso Real Estate Group purchased the mall last November.

“I was surprised to see how many people have come in the morning before the mall opens to be part of the ribbon cutting ceremony and get their eyes on a brand new store, it’s really exciting,” Spinoso said. “Quite frankly, it’s more than I expected.”

1 / 7 Shoppers gather and celebrate during the grand opening of Dillard’s at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on Thursday, March 19 in Beavercreek. The new store opened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and featured giveaways, promotions and special events for customers. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Shelley Dickinson and her friends Billie Lanman and Suzanne Heinz were in line for the 10:30 a.m. grand opening at 9:15 a.m., and the line was already “like the TSA at the airport,” Dickinson said.

“I grew up in the South,” she said. “I’m very familiar with it, love it...there’s no other department store like Dillard’s. None.”

Dickinson, a retired department store seller herself, had shopped at the Dillard’s location in Cincinnati, but the new Beavercreek location has shortened the drive from her home in Washington Courthouse.

“Brick and mortar stores are kind of a thing of the past,” she said. “But people like to try on, they like to touch, they like to see it, and this is beautiful clothing, very high end...it just really elevates the area.”

Community leaders and representatives from mall ownership joined Dillard’s executives for a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming the new store to the Beavercreek shopping destination.

“When businesses choose to invest in our city, they become part of the fabric of our community,” said Beavercreek Mayor Don Adams. “We are proud to welcome Dillard’s, and look forward to years of success.”

As part of the grand opening celebration, 10% of the day’s net sales will benefit Michael’s House, a Fairborn nonprofit that provides advocacy, prevention and support services for children impacted by abuse and neglect.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons has one remaining major anchor spot unfilled. Spinoso declined to name any specific prospective tenants, but added the company is actively in talks with retailers, Spinoso said.

“I think there’s going to be some really good synergy and bring some new uses here that I think Dayton is going to embrace,” he said.