DeWine to address COVID-19 pandemic today as cases rise in Ohio

Ohio’s 21-day cases average surpassed 1,000 cases a day as of Thursday, according to ODH. After hospitalizations and cases continued to drop throughout the spring and early summer, cases began to climb in Ohio throughout July as the delta variant became more prominent in the state.

More than 1,000 daily cases have been reported in Ohio eight times in the last three weeks and on Wednesday the state added more than 2,000 cases to its total for the first time in nearly four months.