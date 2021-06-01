journal-news logo
X

DeWine stresses COVID vaccinations on eve of mask mandate end

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reminds Ohioans who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus to continue wearing masks indoors. Statewide health orders lift Wednesday, June 2, 2020, as COVID-19 cases drop with vaccinations. Just eight months ago, DeWine held up a mask, urging Ohioans to wear them, during an Oct. 9, 2020, visit to the Patterson Homestead in Dayton on the same day Ohio set a daily case record. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reminds Ohioans who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus to continue wearing masks indoors. Statewide health orders lift Wednesday, June 2, 2020, as COVID-19 cases drop with vaccinations. Just eight months ago, DeWine held up a mask, urging Ohioans to wear them, during an Oct. 9, 2020, visit to the Patterson Homestead in Dayton on the same day Ohio set a daily case record. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Ohio News | 23 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Those not inoculated against the coronavirus should wear masks indoors, governor says.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stressed the importance of coronavirus vaccinations on the eve of the end to the statewide mask mandate.

The state’s COVID-19 health orders expire Wednesday. However, DeWine reminded Ohioans of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.

ExploreHospitals say most COVID-19 patients admitted now have not had a vaccine

“Ohioans have done a great job during the pandemic. And, with more than 5 million Ohioans who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are getting back to living the lives we want,” DeWine stated. “However, it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12. It’s important that those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as healthy as possible.”

More than 5.3 million Ohioans have received their first vaccinations and 4.6 million have completed the vaccination series.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Although the health orders expire Wednesday, businesses, schools, government centers and other organizations set their own rules regarding required safety measures. For businesses and organizations looking to update signage in their facilities, signs are available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohioans can find the vaccination site nearest them at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top