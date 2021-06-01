DeWine stresses COVID vaccinations on eve of mask mandate end

The state’s COVID-19 health orders expire Wednesday. However, DeWine reminded Ohioans of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.

“Ohioans have done a great job during the pandemic. And, with more than 5 million Ohioans who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are getting back to living the lives we want,” DeWine stated. “However, it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12. It’s important that those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as healthy as possible.”