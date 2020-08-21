X

DeWine: Performance theaters will be allowed to reopen soon

New Year’s Eve at the Schuster Center with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, the Dayton Opera and the Dayton Ballet. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
New Year’s Eve at the Schuster Center with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, the Dayton Opera and the Dayton Ballet. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Ohio News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Gov. Mike DeWine released guidelines for performing arts theaters and said that they will be allowed to reopen soon.

Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes will be signing a reopening order, but details are still being worked on, DeWine announced in a release issued Friday.

To give arts organizations the opportunity to plan for live performances, the guidelines and attendance figures were released Friday.

For indoor venues, attendance can be no more than the lesser of 300 or 15 percent of fixed-seating capacity.

For outdoor venues, attendance can be no more than the lesser of 1,500 of 15 percent of fixed-seating capacity.

ExploreHealth order spells out rules for youth, prep, college, club and pro sports

Many of the guidelines in the forthcoming order will align with limits on spectators at sports events, the governor said.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.