DeWine calls for Ohio to be ready for Ukrainian resettlement

Ohio’s governor wants the state to be ready for possible Ukrainian resettlement following the attack launched by Russian forces.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday directed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to bring together various service organizations to make sure the state is prepared to welcome Ukrainian refugees, if asked.
“Like many Ohioans, I am disgusted by the senseless aggression of the Russian military and want to support Ukrainian families being driven out of their country,” DeWine said in a release. “While we do not yet know what role Ohio will play in helping these families, I want us to be prepared when the time does come.”
A summit planned March 17 in northeast Ohio will include resettlement agencies, faith-based organizations, charities and others interested in supporting Ukrainians.
Refugee programs are all federal programs, but the ODJFS Refugee Services Program works with local resettlement agencies to provide the federal government with information on capacity, the release stated.
More than 500 Ukrainians since 2018 have been resettled in Ohio, mostly in Cleveland.
“ODJFS is pleased to help bring Ohio’s resettlement agencies, and other charitable organizations together to seek ways of helping displaced Ukrainians,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. “Over the next few days, we’ll be finalizing an agenda and providing more information to the key players in this effort.”
