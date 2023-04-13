Development along Great Miami to be focus of Riverway Summit

Friday’s annual event aims to attract community leaders, real estate developers, tourism professionals, business owners, and those interested in the Great Miami River, to learn about the state of the river and its future potential.

Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher, will speak on the city’s recent growth, and facilitate a panel discussion between developers who are investing in many Riverway communities.

Explore Riverway developments on display at Great Miami paddling event

According to Great Miami Riverway Director Dan Foley, the event will include updates from the mayors of each Riverway community, as well as from Miami and Montgomery county commissioners.

More than $500 million in riverfront investments have been completed over the last 10 years in communities along the Great Miami Riverway.

Last year, the city of West Carrollton partnered with developers for a multi-phase river district project. Plans unveiled in May 2022 included proposals for hotel, retail and restaurant developments, professional and medical office spaces, and townhomes along the eastern portion of the river front, with a waterfront-oriented entertainment district and marina.

The city of West Carrollton also began a $10 million project last year to modify the South Montgomery Low Dam, creating a 900-foot whitewater channel that can be used for water sports including kayaking and wave surfing when completed.

In Miamisburg, the former DP&L coal plant off Chautauqua Road, which shut down in 2013, is being transformed into a 200-acre mixed-use development expected to have both residential and recreational features.

For more information, visit greatmiamiriverway.com.