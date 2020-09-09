Dense fog possible for morning commute before sunny skies return

Patchy fog, which could become dense in spots, is possible for the morning commute.
The greatest threat for thickening fog is across the northern part of the Miami Valley where recent rains provided low level moisture, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Otherwise, skies will clear and it will be sunny in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s, Wednesday night will become partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.
It won’t be as hot Thursday with highs in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop to the upper 50s Thursday night.
Skies remain partly cloudy Friday with highs only reaching the upper 70s.