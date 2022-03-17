Delta Air Lines to launch new daily nonstop service from Dayton

Delta Air Lines will begin a new daily nonstop flight between Dayton International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York City starting Monday, June 6, city officials announced today.
This new service will operate on a CRJ-900 aircraft. The aircraft has 70 seats, including 12 first class and 20 Comfort+ seats.
“Our passengers and our community will benefit from the convenience of this new additional nonstop flight to LaGuardia,” said Gil Turner, the city’s director of aviation, in a statement.
The daily flight will take off from from New York City at 12:30 p.m. and land in Dayton at 2:20 p.m. The flight will leave Dayton at 3:05 p.m. from Dayton back to LaGuardia.
In Other News
1
Intel investing $50M in Ohio higher education to build tech workforce...
2
New area vintage record store opens: ‘A passion that got out of hand’
3
Huber Heights pilot makes emergency landing into Caesar Creek Lake
4
Ohio Supreme Court rejects third set of Ohio House, Senate maps
5
Area congressman part of lawsuit against CDC over masks on planes
About the Author