Death investigation: Woman’s body found on side of road in Preble County

A passing motorist spotted a woman’s body in a ditch Sunday afternoon along the side of a road in Preble County.
The driver from Richmond, Indiana, reported seeing the body at about 3:30 p.m. on Cox Road near the Paint Road intersection in Jackson Twp., according to a release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
“A woman’s body, very dead in the ditch,” the woman told a sheriff’s dispatcher. “She’s laying face down but she is clothed.”
Deputies found the deceased woman in a ditch. Investigators are working to identify the woman, whose body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was planned for Monday, the sheriff’s office said.
The case remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Preble County Coroner’s Office.