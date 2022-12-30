Dayton Public Schools urges staff, students to wear masks after break

Last year at the holidays, Ohio had a major COVID-19 spike, but data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health showed COVID cases down slightly from last week and far, far below last year’s levels.

Dayton Public Schools was among the many public schools in the area that shut down for a week in January 2022 because too many staff and students were out with various illnesses. Already this school year, Stebbins High School and Jefferson Twp. schools went remote for a week in November due to having too many staff and students out with flu, COVID-19, colds and RSV.