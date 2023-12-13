Dayton Dragons holiday raffle to benefit underfunded classrooms ends Thursday

The starting jackpot begins at $5,000, with the winner being announced on Friday.

Tickets are available online at www.DaytonDragons5050.com in increments of two for $10, 10 for $25 and 40 for $50. Participants must be 18 or older, and the website uses geo-tracking, so participants have to purchase their tickets in Ohio, the release said.

Crayons to Classrooms is a free store for teachers from underfunded pre-K to grade 12 schools in the Miami Valley, the release said, and serves over 3,000 teachers at 135 schools where 60% or more of the students participate in the National School Lunch program.

Dragons President, Robert Murphy said, “We’re excited to host a fully online sales effort to benefit a great local charitable program, Crayons to Classrooms. We are also very pleased to partner with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen. We feel it’s a wonderful way to help provide the necessary tools needed for at risk children in the Dayton community.”