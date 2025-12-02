Dayton, Cincinnati break snowfall records

The National Weather Service in Wilmington announced Tuesday’s snowfall totals broke records in Dayton and Cincinnati.

A record snowfall of 2.8 inches was set in Dayton, breaking the old record of 2.2 inches for this date in 1929, according to the NWS.

In Cincinnati, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, 4.3 inches of snow fell, breaking a nearly 100-year-old record of 2.2 inches in 1929. Today’s snowfall doubled the previous record.

To see southwest Ohio’s snow totals, click here.

Some light snow will be possible again late Wednesday night into early Thursday, according to the NWS.

Some minor accumulations will be possible, which may impact the Thursday morning commute.

Very cold air will filter into the region Thursday night into Friday, with wind chills around zero degrees possible during this stretch.

