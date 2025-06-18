Damaging winds possible during severe storms tonight; Slight risk for tornadoes

Storms are expected from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday, with the best chance for severe weather from 6 to 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Damaging winds are the primary threat, with large hail a secondary threat. There’s also a chance for tornadoes, mostly in eastern Indiana and western Ohio.

[4:25 AM] Severe storms possible this afternoon/evening. Highest confidence in severe storms roughly along/west of I-75 corridor, but possible over entire area. Storms may weaken as evening progresses. pic.twitter.com/fRj0hpQooO — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 18, 2025

Wednesday morning, the NWS said conditions do not appear overly concerning for a tornado risk, but there is enough to support some tornado risk.

“Overall, damaging winds are clearly the main concern with this setup,” the NWS forecast read.

Western Ohio, including Preble, Darke and Miami counties and parts of Butler and Montgomery counties have an enhanced risk, or are at level 3, for severe weather.

An enhanced risk means numerous severe storms are possible with wind damage, a few tornadoes and damaging hail of up to 2 inches.

The rest of the region is at level 2, or a slight risk. Scattered severe storms are possible with wind damage, a tornado or two and hail of up to an inch.

Dayton is on the edge of an enhanced and slight risk for severe weather.

For western Ohio, including Dayton, storms are expected to start between 4 to 7 p.m. Storms should start between 7 to 10 p.m. for eastern communities in the Miami Valley.