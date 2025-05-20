Cyberattack brings down Kettering Health phone lines, MyChart patient portal access

Sources tell the Dayton Daily News the hospital system is dealing with a ransomware attack. Hackers appear to be threatening to destroy data and publicly publish sensitive data on the dark web if hospital officials don’t reach out and negotiate within 72 hours, according to information shared with the Dayton Daily News by an anonymous source.

The dark web is typically described as a hidden part of the internet that is not indexed by regular search engines and only accessible through special browsers.

Elective inpatient and outpatient procedures at Kettering Health facilities have been canceled for Tuesday. These procedures will be rescheduled for a later date and more information will be provided on this as updates are available, the hospital system said.

“At this time, only elective procedures are being rescheduled. Our emergency rooms and clinics are open and continuing to see patients,” Kettering Health said. Patients should expect a call from their care team.

The Kettering Health call center is also currently experiencing an outage and may be inaccessible.

“We understand that this is frustrating for our patients and concerning for those who have family members in our care. We have procedures and plans in place for these types of situations so we can continue to provide safe, high-quality care for patients currently in our facilities despite the disruption we’re experiencing,” Kettering Health said in an earlier statement.

Kettering emergency departments are diverting ambulances to other facilities, according to a Facebook post by the Greater Miami Valley EMS Council.

“Per Kettering Health: Kettering Health is experiencing a system-wide network issues at this time. Our incident command is operational and is assessing our capabilities. All EDs are on diversion and we update with any changes at the top of each hour,” the post says.

Premier Health is alerting its employees it has called a “code yellow” because of the ransomware attack at Kettering Health and is warning of a potentially significant increase in patient volumes in coming hours and days because of patients being diverted, according to information shared with the Dayton Daily News.

At the same time, Premier warns its employees, the ability of the two hospital networks to communicate on thigs such as imaging and medial records is disabled.