journal-news logo
X

Current, former students sing in tribute to late Springboro music director

Credit: STEVE MORRISON/MORRISON MEDIA

Caption
Former students pay tribute to Springboro High School choir and musical director Beth Jamison at the Christmas in Historic Springboro festival on Saturday.

Credit: STEVE MORRISON/MORRISON MEDIA

Local News
12 hours ago

Former and current students of Springboro High School choir and musical director Beth Jamison, who died, Nov. 15, paid tribute to her by sharing memories and by singing at the Christmas in Historic Springboro festival on Saturday.

Dozens joined in the singing of “Old Irish Blessing.”

Jamison, 65, spent much of her decades-long career with the district.

ExploreFULL STORY: Springboro High School mourns death of vocal music director
Beth Jamison, Springboro High School's vocal music director, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 65 years old.
Caption
Beth Jamison, Springboro High School's vocal music director, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 65 years old.

In Other News
1
Lebanon’s new fire house provides opportunities to better serve...
2
First Vax-2-School drawing today; winners to be announced next week
3
PHOTOS: Federal funding helped make these local road and bridge...
4
Ohio reports 3,797 new COVID-19 cases
5
Deadline is today to register for first Vax-2-School drawing for...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top