Current, former students sing in tribute to late Springboro music director

Former and current students of Springboro High School choir and musical director Beth Jamison, who died, Nov. 15, paid tribute to her by sharing memories and by singing at the Christmas in Historic Springboro festival on Saturday.
Dozens joined in the singing of “Old Irish Blessing.”
Jamison, 65, spent much of her decades-long career with the district.
In Other News
1
Lebanon’s new fire house provides opportunities to better serve...
2
First Vax-2-School drawing today; winners to be announced next week
3
PHOTOS: Federal funding helped make these local road and bridge...
4
Ohio reports 3,797 new COVID-19 cases
5
Deadline is today to register for first Vax-2-School drawing for...