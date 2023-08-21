Cox First Media opening free access to websites for 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News

Cox First Media is celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News on Tuesday and invites the community to join in the celebration the entire anniversary week with a special invitation to read local news and in-depth investigations for free on our websites.

“This is a significant moment in our history, and we are grateful to the generations of families and businesses who have supported us through the years and have made us a part of their daily lives,” said Suzanne Klopfenstein, publisher of Cox First Media and the Dayton Daily News.

Through Sunday, all Cox First Media websites, including the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun websites will be accessible for all, with the paywalls lifted to allow subscribers and non-subscribers to read, watch videos and view photos throughout the anniversary week.

As part of the anniversary week, Cox First Media is also offering special subscription offers for new or re-engaged readers to its brands of local news in our region. Offers are available for the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun.

Leaders of the news organization believe that the role of the media is to connect and serve our communities by shining a light on the issues that matter. By making Cox First Media websites free for all content, the Dayton Daily News can help engage, educate and inform residents throughout our communities and show the important work being done by local journalists in our region.

“Strong local journalism builds connections, helps voters make better decisions and encourages economic growth. It takes the support of subscribers to do this important work,” said Klopfenstein.

The Dayton Daily News provides in-depth coverage of issues important to citizens in our region and strengthens local businesses by helping them reach their audience. This anniversary marks a commitment to the future of local journalism and innovative media, as technology enables new ways to share stories and expand reach.

Every subscription to a Cox First Media newspaper includes daily access to every digital product and website for the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun. This allows subscribers to choose how and when they want to read their news.