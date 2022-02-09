COVID hospitalizations drop; new cases nearly half of Ohio’s 21-day average

COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive cases are trending down across Ohio but at a slower pace in the region.
The Ohio Department of Health recorded 4,271 new COVID cases on Wednesday, which is nearly 50% below the 21-day new case average. It also is the sixth day in a row with fewer than 5,000 daily cases recorded. The 21-day average is 8,675.
The West Central and Southwest Ohio regions combined make up more than 34% of the 2,863 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state, according to Ohio Hospital Association data released Wednesday. This marks the second consecutive day since mid-November that the state had fewer than 3,000 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals. There were 2,992 coronavirus patients reported in hospitals on Tuesday by the ODH and OHA.
In the West Central Ohio region, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, COVID patients account for one in six hospitalizations. As of Wednesday, there were 365 inpatients, which represents a 16% percent decline from the week before, the OHA reported.
COVID patients made up one in five hospitalizations in the Southwest Ohio region, which includes Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Clermont, Adams and Brown counties. As of Wednesday, there were 621 patients, a 12% decrease from a week ago, according to OHA data.
In the last day, the state added 318 COVID hospitalizations with 46 ICU admissions, which is up from the state’s three-week average of 312 hospitalizations a day and 27 ICU admissions, according to the ODH.
More than 7.1 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents 61.48% of the state’s population. This includes 71.52% of adults, 69.43% of those 12 and older and 65.34% of those 5 and older, according to the ODH.
More than 6.6 million Ohioans have completed the vaccine, which represents 56.67% of the population. This includes 66.26% of adults, 64.26% of those 12 and older and 60.23% of those 5 and older.
More than 3.3 million Ohioans have received a booster dose, including 5,721 in the last day, ODH data show.
