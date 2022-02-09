COVID hospitalizations drop; new cases nearly half of Ohio’s 21-day average

In the last day, the state added 318 COVID hospitalizations with 46 ICU admissions, which is up from the state’s three-week average of 312 hospitalizations a day and 27 ICU admissions, according to the ODH.

More than 7.1 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents 61.48% of the state’s population. This includes 71.52% of adults, 69.43% of those 12 and older and 65.34% of those 5 and older, according to the ODH.

More than 6.6 million Ohioans have completed the vaccine, which represents 56.67% of the population. This includes 66.26% of adults, 64.26% of those 12 and older and 60.23% of those 5 and older.

More than 3.3 million Ohioans have received a booster dose, including 5,721 in the last day, ODH data show.