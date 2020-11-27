Ohio’s 2-day coronavirus case total hits 17,065

The data released Friday includes cases that would have been reported on Thanksgiving. However, the numbers are still incomplete due to a surge in testing.

“Because of unprecedented volume, thousands of reports are pending review,” the ODH posted on its COVID-19 Dashboard.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s regularly scheduled press conference also will take a break for the holiday. On Tuesday he said the next coronavirus press conference would likely be Monday or Tuesday next week.

The updated county alert levels, which the state typically shared on Thursdays, were released on Wednesday. Montgomery, Lake and Lorain counties all moved to level 4, joining Franklin County.

Warren County was one of 11 counties placed on the level 4 watch list.

“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” DeWine said Wednesday. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and front-line staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus and this current situation seriously.”