Coronavirus: State to release Christmas Day data tomorrow

The Ohio Department of Health announced they would not release the daily coronavirus data due to the holiday. The numbers will be reported along with Saturday’s data.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported that 4,355 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus as of Christmas Day, making it the eighth day in a row that less than 5,000 people are currently hospitalized. The number of patients in hospitals in Ohio in the past seven days has decreased by nine percent.
In southwest Ohio, 1,083 people are currently hospitalized. In Ohio, 683 people are currently on ventilators and 1,124 people are in an intensive care unit.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 653,650 cases of coronavirus, with nearly 200,000 reported just in the last 21 days. Since December 4, ODH has reported 197,801 cases and 1,703 deaths.