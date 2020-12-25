Coronavirus: State to release Christmas Day data tomorrow

The Ohio Hospital Association reported that 4,355 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus as of Christmas Day, making it the eighth day in a row that less than 5,000 people are currently hospitalized. The number of patients in hospitals in Ohio in the past seven days has decreased by nine percent.

In southwest Ohio, 1,083 people are currently hospitalized. In Ohio, 683 people are currently on ventilators and 1,124 people are in an intensive care unit.