Coronavirus: State to receive 9 million face masks from FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) donated these additional masks to the State of Ohio as part of a new FEMA Mask Program. FEMA provided an initial 2 million face masks for Ohio school districts early last month. The masks are being provided at no cost to Ohio, a release from the State of Ohio said. The masks are KN-95 non-medical grade face masks.

Four million masks will go to the Ohio Department of Education for all Ohio schools, including public, private, charter, parochial and career centers. Two million masks will go to programs and organizations that serve vulnerable populations. One million masks will go to the Ohio Department of Higher Education. 144,00 masks will go to the Ohio Dept. of Job & Family Services for daycare providers. The rest of the masks will be stored until they are needed, the state reported.