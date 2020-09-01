Coronavirus: State to receive 9 million face masks from FEMA

The Ohio Departments of Education, Health and Job and Family Services are receiving shipments of masks from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. Shipments will total 9 million masks.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) donated these additional masks to the State of Ohio as part of a new FEMA Mask Program. FEMA provided an initial 2 million face masks for Ohio school districts early last month. The masks are being provided at no cost to Ohio, a release from the State of Ohio said. The masks are KN-95 non-medical grade face masks.
Four million masks will go to the Ohio Department of Education for all Ohio schools, including public, private, charter, parochial and career centers. Two million masks will go to programs and organizations that serve vulnerable populations. One million masks will go to the Ohio Department of Higher Education. 144,00 masks will go to the Ohio Dept. of Job & Family Services for daycare providers. The rest of the masks will be stored until they are needed, the state reported.
“As we fight this pandemic, we must continue to focus on the most vulnerable and make sure they have the resources they need to prevent and respond to disease, said Interim Director of Lance Himes, Ohio Department of Health. “Masks have proven to be a lifesaving tool, one that must be made available to everyone, regardless of income, age, race, ethnicity, or background. I am grateful that both the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Ohio EMA recognize the importance of helping us protect each and every Ohioan from the devastating effects of COVID-19. Such priorities help make our communities stronger, ease hardship, and move us toward our goal of ensuring that no one is left behind.”