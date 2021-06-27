Coronavirus: State reports just over 150 cases Sunday

For the third day in a row, the state has reported fewer than 300 cases of COVID-19. Today, the Ohio Department of Health reported 154 new cases, the second lowest number of new cases in the past 21 days and the lowest number of cases in the past six days.
The current case average sits at 288 cases per day, the ODH reported Sunday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,110,700 cases of the coronavirus.
The Ohio Hospital Association reports that 282 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In southwest Ohio, 81 people are currently hospitalized. The ODH reported 10 hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60,484 people have been hospitalized.
The ODH has reported 20,281 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with a death average of 14 people every 21 days.
In the past 24 hours, 14,815 people started their coronavirus vaccine, bringing the partially vaccinated population to 5,556,283 people, or 47.53% of the state’s population. Just under 25,000 people completed their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 5,160,149 people, or 44.14% of the state’s population.
A Cincinnati woman who was Ohio’s final $1 million dollar Vax-a-Million winner said she initially had concerns about reacting to the COVID-19 vaccine, but decided it was worth taking.
“I was hesitating a little bit because sometimes I have food allergies, but I decided the risk of getting COVID was worse than the risk of the vaccine,” said Experanza Diaz. “So I decided to get it.”
Though Vax-a-Million is over, Ohio is working on additional incentives to encourage residents to get vaccinated.
While the governor didn’t announce any new initiatives, he hinted that the next program could include smaller, but more prizes.