Coronavirus: State reports just over 150 cases Sunday

A Cincinnati woman who was Ohio’s final $1 million dollar Vax-a-Million winner said she initially had concerns about reacting to the COVID-19 vaccine, but decided it was worth taking.

“I was hesitating a little bit because sometimes I have food allergies, but I decided the risk of getting COVID was worse than the risk of the vaccine,” said Experanza Diaz. “So I decided to get it.”

Though Vax-a-Million is over, Ohio is working on additional incentives to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

While the governor didn’t announce any new initiatives, he hinted that the next program could include smaller, but more prizes.