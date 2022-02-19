Coronavirus Saturday update: numbers continue to go down

Caption State of Ohio COVID-19 Key Indicators dashboard. Ohio Department of Health. Caption State of Ohio COVID-19 Key Indicators dashboard. Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 2.6 million coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic across the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s key indicator dashboard.

There were 1,599 coronavirus cases reported by ODH Saturday, down from 2,129 cases on Friday. The 21-day average of daily coronavirus cases fell to about 3,472.

As of Saturday, there are 113 new hospitalizations. The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 208.

ODH reported there have been 11 new cases Saturday in ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients. The 21-day average for ICU admissions is 20.