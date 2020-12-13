X

Coronavirus: Over 9,200 new cases reported Sunday

Nurses at Dayton Children's Hospital administer antigen test in their parking lot Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The hospital stated that results are available in four hours or less “which can help speed up isolation of contagious individuals and contact tracing, in the hopes of slowing the spread of the virus in our community.”
Credit: JIM NOELKER

By Micah Karr

The state reported 9,266 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total cases to 562,717. Hospitalizations increased by 170 and deaths increased by 15, bringing hospitalizations to 31,973 and deaths to 7,492.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported that 5,152 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, meaning one in four patients have tested positive. In southwest Ohio, 1,287 people are currently hospitalized and 157 people are in an intensive care unit.

In Ohio, 1,186 people are in an ICU and 807 people are on ventilators.

The first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States headed Sunday from Michigan to distribution centers across the country, with the first shots expected to be given in the coming week to health care workers and at nursing homes.

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history at a critical juncture of the pandemic that has killed 1.6 million and sickened 71 million worldwide.

Initially, about 3 million doses were expected to be sent out, and the priority is health care workers and nursing home residents as infections, hospitalizations and deaths soar in the U.S. With numbers likely to get worse over the holidays, the vaccine is offering a bright spot in the fight against the pandemic that’s killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

