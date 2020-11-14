Coronavirus: Over 7,700 new cases, 200 new hospitalizations reported today

A total of 290,243 cases and 22,076 hospitalizations have been reported by the state. The average number of new cases in a 21-day period has risen to 4,266. The hospitalization average currently sits at 194 people a day.

In late March, former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton urged people to “flatten the curve,” and was met with some skepticism when she warned the state could reach a devastating 6,000 to 8,000 cases per day if it stayed on the same path.