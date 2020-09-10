X

Coronavirus: Ohioans warned against travel to 4 states

By Jen Balduf

Iowa and Nevada fall off the lists of states Ohioans should avoid, but the Dakotas remain on the list.

The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday released an updated travel advisory for states reporting positive coronavirus testing rates of 15 percent or higher.

The four states include Alabama, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. All four were on last week’s list as well.

Those who enter Ohio after travel to those states are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. The advisory applies to state residents and visitors.

The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, according to the ODH.

