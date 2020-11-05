Coronavirus: Ohioans should avoid travel to 7 states

The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday updated the travel advisory for states reporting positive coronavirus testing rates of $15% or higher.

The updated list includes: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming. South Dakota continues to have the highest positivity rate, which has increased to 50.6%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 7%, up a percent from the week before. The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community.